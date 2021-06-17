Short Interest in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expands By 21.7%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,403. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

