Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Decreases By 15.2%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

