Short Interest in Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Drops By 14.9%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of Zadar Ventures stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. Zadar Ventures has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.96.

Get Zadar Ventures alerts:

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.