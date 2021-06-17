ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $462.60 million, a PE ratio of 360.21, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

