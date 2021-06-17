Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Shutterstock worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,675,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,540 shares of company stock worth $22,264,725 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

