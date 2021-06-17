Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $167.69

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and traded as low as $165.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $165.55, with a volume of 176 shares.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

