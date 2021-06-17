SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 55.30 ($0.72). SIG shares last traded at GBX 53.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 3,436,919 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SIG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

