Signata (SATA) Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $49.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signata has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00765958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042321 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,453,693 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars.

