Signature Chain Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $3.04 million and $6,455.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

