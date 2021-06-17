Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.91. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 44,917 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

