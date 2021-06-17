Silvercorp Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 42,145 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,851% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,428 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 2,553,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

