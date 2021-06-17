SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of SkyWest worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,404.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 99,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.