Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.40 million.

