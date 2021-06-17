SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 8.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 56,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,359,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.