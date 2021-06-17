SmartCash Price Down 9.3% This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $454,794.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.81 or 0.06214705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.53 or 0.01563180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00437549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00146163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.91 or 0.00724865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00430423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00370574 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

