SmartKey (SKEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.79 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartKey has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $36.79 million and $1.33 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.31 or 0.00763354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042269 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

