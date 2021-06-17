Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Lowered by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Smartsheet worth $34,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

SMAR opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.17. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

