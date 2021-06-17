Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,624 ($21.22). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,614 ($21.09), with a volume of 962,682 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The stock has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,589.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

