SnowGem (XSG) Reaches One Day Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001457 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.