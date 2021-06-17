SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

