Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has decreased its dividend payment by 42.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

