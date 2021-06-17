Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.55 ($31.23). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €25.64 ($30.16), with a volume of 3,888,234 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.50 ($26.47).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

