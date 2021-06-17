Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCGLY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

