Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

