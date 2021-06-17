Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SDXAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

