Soditic Asset Management LLP Has $24.32 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Soditic Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,225 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 12.5% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.46. 128,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

