Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.36

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and traded as low as $13.16. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 7,200 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

