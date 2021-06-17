Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sonos stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Sonos has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sonos by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 169,177 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

