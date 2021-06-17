Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Holdings Trimmed by Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic cut its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the quarter. Sorrento Therapeutics makes up about 6.1% of Mayo Clinic’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mayo Clinic owned approximately 0.22% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

SRNE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 117,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. Analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.