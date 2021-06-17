Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.99. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 1,325 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

