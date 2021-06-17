Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.05. 612,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,213,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

