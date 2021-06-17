S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $392.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $399.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.