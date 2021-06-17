SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $326,433.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00140517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00179431 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00888461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.68 or 1.00240136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

