SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 12.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $526,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.81. 153,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

