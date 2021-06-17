SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,064,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,102,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,690. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

