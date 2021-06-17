Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SEPJF opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

