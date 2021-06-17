Spendcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $723.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.00755682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.