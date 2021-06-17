SPINDLE Market Cap Hits $317,019.51 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 66.6% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $317,019.51 and approximately $2,568.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,663.00 or 1.00035843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00431192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00335555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.18 or 0.00797298 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003334 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

