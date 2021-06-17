Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.