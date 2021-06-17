Sprott (NYSE:SII) Shares Gap Down to $41.65

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.65, but opened at $40.36. Sprott shares last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 1,081 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth $485,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprott by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

