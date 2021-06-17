SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down to $17.41

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $16.90. SSR Mining shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 16,502 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

