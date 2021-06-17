St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 547 ($7.15). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 1,880,039 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SMP. Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. Modwen Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.91.

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

