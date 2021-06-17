Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Given New C$4.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLHF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,545. Standard Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.