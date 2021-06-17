Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Given New C$4.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS STLHF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,545. Standard Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
