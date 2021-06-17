Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLHF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 320,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,545. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.