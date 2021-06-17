Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

SWK stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,875. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

