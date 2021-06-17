Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $196.74 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

