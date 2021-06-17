Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at Gabelli

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

NYSE SWK opened at $196.74 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

