Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stake Lifted by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 176.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,772 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.11% of Stantec worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stantec by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 4.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

