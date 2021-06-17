Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.38. 49,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,554,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

