Starbase (STAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,059.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $23,059.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00764767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00084243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

